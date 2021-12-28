14 recent hospital, health system CMO moves

The following CMO moves have been reported since Oct. 27:

R. Lee Biggs, DO, was named CMO of Bradenton, Fla.-based Blake Medical Center.

Peter Bonis, MD, was appointed CMO of the health division at Philadelphia-based Wolters Kluwer Health.

Daniel Carey, MD, was named CMO of Renton, Wash.-based Providence health system's physician enterprise.

Jonathan Clarke, MD, was appointed CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Southeast.

Sandip Godambe, MD, PhD, was named senior vice president and CMO for Children's Hospital of Orange County in Orange, Calif.

Jessica Goldstein, MD, was named CMO of Ahuja Medical Center in Beachwood, Ohio.

Bruce Hall, MD, PhD, was named CMO of BJC HealthCare's Center for Clinical Excellence in St. Louis.

G. Thomas Holland, MD, was appointed CMO of Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport, N.C.

Laura Iavicoli, MD, was named deputy CMO for NYC Health + Hospitals' Elmhurst facility.

Timothy Kasprzak, MD, has been appointed CMO of McLaren Oakland hospital in Pontiac, Mich.

Joseph Landolfi, DO, was named CMO of JFK University Medical Center in Edison, N.J.

Mimi Novello, MD, has been appointed president and CMO of MedStar St. Mary's Hospital in Leonardtown, Md.

Jill Owens, MD, was appointed CMO and vice president of quality at Upper Allegheny Health System's Bradford (Pa.) Regional Medical Center and Olean (N.Y.) General Hospital.

Mauricio Pinto, MD, was named CMO of HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball (Texas).