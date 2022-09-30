13 recent hospital, health system executive moves

The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's Hospital Review since Sept. 23:

1. Gayle Kosyla was named CFO of Yale New Haven (Conn.) Health.

2. Derrick Glum was named CEO of Reno, Nev.-based Saint Mary's Health Network.

3. Erin Rogers was named interim president of Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Ill.

4. Chris Wilde was named vice president and divisional CFO for Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Hospital and adult ambulatory operations.

5. Jim Engler was selected as executive director of the office of the president and chief of staff at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

6. Scott Salzetti was named vice president of team member services at Hagerstown, Md.-based Meritus Health.

7. David Spivey was named interim president of Athens, Ga.-based Trinity Health St. Mary's.

8. Andy Loehr was named COO of Birmingham-based Children's of Alabama.

9. Delicia Mason, RN, was named chief nursing officer of Children's of Alabama.

10. Tom Takubo, DO, was named executive vice president of provider relations at Morgantown-based West Virginia University Health System.

11. Annabelle Braun, DNP, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center in Orange County, Calif.

12. Mary Tabor, MSN, RN, was named chief nursing officer of HCA Florida Orange Park Hospital.



13. Kris Maddalena, MSN, was named senior vice president and chief nursing officer of Little Rock-based Arkansas Children's Hospital.