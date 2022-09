Jim Engler has been selected as executive director of the office of the president and chief of staff at Newark, Del.-based ChristianaCare.

Mr. Engler is resigning as Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney's chief of staff to accept the new role. He has been in that position since 2018.

In his new role, he will join ChristianaCare Oct. 17 and support Janice Nevin, MD, the health system's president and CEO, a spokesperson told Becker's.