Peoria, Ill.-based OSF HealthCare has named Erin Rogers interim president of its Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Ill., effective Sept. 26.

Ms. Rogers has served the health system since 2017, most recently as regional director of business development, according to a Sept. 26 news release shared with Becker's.

Ms. Rogers will replace Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired, according to the release.