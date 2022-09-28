Dr. Tom Takubo named to WVU Health System post

Morgantown, W.V.-based West Virginia University Health System named Tom Takubo, DO, its executive vice president of provider relations, effective Oct. 31.

Dr. Takubo is a practicing pulmonologist and a founding member and partner of the lung center Pulmonary Associates of Charleston (W.V.), according to a Sept. 27 news release from WVU Medicine. Additionally, he serves the West Virginia Senate as majority leader.

"[Dr. Takubo's] sterling reputation, his work as a community-based physician and his leadership and public service to our great state are all excellent attributes that will benefit WVU Medicine," Gordon Gee, the university's president and the health system's board chair, said in the release.