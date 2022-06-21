12 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

Forty-seven hospital and health system CEOs exited their roles in the first five months of this year, and several others announced plans to step down.

Here are 12 hospital and health system CEOs who left their positions or announced plans to depart since April 1:

1. Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health President and CEO Steven Webb resigned in May. Raymond Montgomery, who was president and CEO of the system for 26 years before retiring in 2018, is serving as interim leader.

2. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19.

3. Rod Harkleroad, RN, is stepping down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., in July. He's leaving the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

4. Timothy Babineau, MD, resigned as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

5. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health's Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as the system's leader. The company named Stuart McLean interim CEO, effective May 2.

6. Philip Koovakada, MSN, left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health.

7. Mike Blauer resigned June 10 as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho.

8. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones stepped down from his role April 24. The hospital's board chose Brett Kinman to succeed Mr. Jones as CEO.

9. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson stepped down June 1.

10. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

11. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

12. Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital CEO Shane Cerone resigned April 1. Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, returned in an interim role on April 4.