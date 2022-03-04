11 women making moves in healthcare

Listen
The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Feb. 25.
- Sarah Colley was appointed senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.
- Susan Lee, DO,was named COO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nev.
- Shannon Thomas, MSN, RN, became chief administrative officer of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif.
- Jacqui Robertson was named chief of diversity and inclusion at Cleveland Clinic.
- Tina Linton, BSN, RN, became chief nursing officer at Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas.
- Stephanie Hisgen, DNP, was named chief nursing officer at Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health.
- Anne Horbatuck, RN, was named COO of the Farminton, Conn.-based UConn Medical Group.
- Karen Tepper, PhD, became the CEO and president of Phoenix-based Terros Health.
- Christina Bowen, MD, became Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health's inaugural chief well-being officer.
- Sylvia Radziszewski was chosen as COO of University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio.
- Pooja Vyas, DO, was named vice president and chief medical officer of BJC HealthCare's Christian Hospital in St. Louis.