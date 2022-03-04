11 women making moves in healthcare

The following executive moves made by or involving women have been reported by or shared with Becker's since Feb. 25. 

  1. Sarah Colley was appointed senior vice president and chief human resources officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare.

  2. Susan Lee, DO,was named COO of Renown South Meadows Medical Center in Reno, Nev.

  3. Shannon Thomas, MSN, RN, became chief administrative officer of Sutter Health's Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, Calif.

  4. Jacqui Robertson was named chief of diversity and inclusion at Cleveland Clinic. 

  5. Tina Linton, BSN, RN, became chief nursing officer at Palo Pinto General Hospital in Mineral Wells, Texas.

  6. Stephanie Hisgen, DNP, was named chief nursing officer at Hudson, N.Y.-based Columbia Memorial Health.

  7. Anne Horbatuck, RN, was named COO of the Farminton, Conn.-based UConn Medical Group.

  8. Karen Tepper, PhD, became the CEO and president of Phoenix-based Terros Health.

  9. Christina Bowen, MD, became Greenville, N.C.-based Vidant Health's inaugural chief well-being officer.

  10.  Sylvia Radziszewski was chosen as COO of University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center in Ashland, Ohio.

  11. Pooja Vyas, DO, was named vice president and chief medical officer of BJC HealthCare's Christian Hospital in St. Louis.

