11 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

Nearly a dozen hospital and health system CEOs have left their positions or announced plans to do so since June 1.

1. Rod Harkleroad, RN, stepped down as CEO of Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory, N.C., on July 8. He left the position to serve as market president of HighPoint Health System, a market of Brentwood, Tenn.-based LifePoint that spans middle Tennessee.

2. Joe Sluka resigned as president and CEO of Bend, Ore.-based St. Charles Health System in July. He was named president and CEO of St. Charles Health System in December 2014.

3. Mike Blauer resigned June 10 as administrator and CEO of Bear Lake Memorial Hospital in Montpelier, Idaho. He stepped down to take another hospital leadership position in Burley, Idaho.

4. Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Erlanger Health System said June 10 that William Jackson Jr., MD, is stepping away from the helm. The health system named Jim Coleman president and CEO in late June.

5. Dr. Jason Studley resigned July 15 as CEO of Greenwood (Miss.) Leflore Hospital.

6. Jonathan Curtright, CEO of Columbia, Mo.-based MU Health Care, is stepping down this month to join Oklahoma City-based OU Health as COO.

7. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer stepped down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

8. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1.

9. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson stepped down June 1.

10. Joshua Gilmore, CEO of Iron County Medical Center in Pilot Knob, Mo., stepped down this month to begin a new role with a federally qualified health center in Alaska.



11. Greenville, Miss.-based Delta Health System CEO Scott Christensen is stepping down at the end of July.