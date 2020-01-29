11 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

Becker's Hospital Review reported the following hospital and health system CEO moves in the last week.

The executives are listed below, alphabetically.

1. Estes Park (Colo.) Health selected Vern Carda as CEO, effective March 23.

2. John DiAngelo, president and CEO of Mullica Hill, N.J.-based Inspira Health, will retire at the end of the year.

3. Laurence E. Kelly is retiring as president and CEO of Nathan Littauer Hospital & Nursing Home in Gloversville, N.Y., effective Oct. 2.

4. CommonSpirit Health CEO Kevin Lofton, who jointly leads the Chicago-based organization with CEO Lloyd Dean, is retiring from his administrative role, effective June 30.

5. Jody Lomeo, president and CEO of Buffalo, N.Y.-based Kaleida Health, is leaving his executive post.

6. Kalamazoo, Mich.-based Bronson Healthcare named Bill Manns president and CEO, effective March 30.

7. Israel Rocha, CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst and CEO of OneCity Health, NYC Health + Hospitals' performance provider organization under New York state's Delivery System Reform and Incentive Payment program, will leave his position at OneCity and additionally serve as CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens.

8. NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens CEO Christopher Roker will become CEO of NYC Health + Hospitals/Metropolitan and chief growth officer of NYC Health + Hospitals.

9. St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, Ga., named Melody Trimble, BSN, MSN, as CEO, effective Feb. 10.

10. Bernard Wheatley, DBA, FACHE, is retiring as CEO of St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands-based Schneider Regional Medical Center, effective Jan. 30.

11. Martinsburg, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine East President and CEO Anthony P. Zelenka will retire June 30.

More articles on executive moves:

Brian Krause named CFO of Ohio's Community First Solutions

The Medical Center of Aurora appoints John Roque CNO

Navicent Health Baldwin names Dr. Douglas Brewer CMO

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.