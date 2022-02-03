10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since Jan. 1:

1. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones is stepping down to take on a new role with the Arkansas Rural Health Partnership, a nonprofit formed in 2008 to improve healthcare delivery in rural Arkansas.

2. David Cauble stepped down as executive vice president and CFO of Children's Mercy Hospital in Kansas City, Mo. He has been named CEO of Sky Lakes Medical Center in Klamath Falls, Ore.

3. Bill Wing, president and chief strategy officer of Roseville, Calif.-based Adventist Health, is stepping down, the system said Jan. 28.

4. William Hathaway, MD, is leaving his role as CMO of Asheville, N.C.-based Mission Health in February to serve as CEO of Mountain Area Health Education Center in Asheville.

5. Suresh Gunasekaran is stepping down as CEO of Iowa City-based University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics. He is joining San Francisco-based UCSF Health as CEO in March. Kimberly Hunter, DNP, RN, will serve as interim CEO of University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics.

6. Benjamin Richaud left his role as CEO of Merit Health River Region, a hospital in Vicksburg, Miss., at the end of January. He accepted a new position out of state.

7. Kevin Benson resigned as CFO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska. His last day was Jan. 28, according to the Juneau Empire.

8. Todd Campbell stepped down as COO of Huntington, W.Va.-based St. Mary's Medical Center on Jan. 21. Angela Swearingen, vice president of finance and CFO at St. Mary's Medical Center, was named the hospital's next COO.

9. McAlester (Okla.) Regional Health Center CEO David Keith stepped down from his role in January and is considering running for state office. He will serve as an adviser to the hospital's board on a month-by-month basis and help with the transition of leadership.

10. Edmundo Castañeda began serving as executive vice president and COO of Dallas-based Parkland Health and Hospital System in January after stepping down as president and CEO of Sacramento, Calif.-based Mercy General Hospital and Woodland (Calif.) Memorial Hospital.















