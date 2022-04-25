10 recent hospital, health system executive resignations

Several hospital and health system executives have stepped down from their positions in 2022.

Here are 10 hospital and health system executive resignations that occurred or were announced since April 1:

1. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19. A national search is underway for the hospital's next CEO.

2. Faraaz Yousuf, president of Bon Secours Richmond (Va.) market, is leaving the health system April 29. He's joining York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health as COO.

3. Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning as president and CEO of Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan, effective May 31. He will stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

4. Philip Koovakada, MSN, left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health.

5. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

6. Augusta University Health System CFO Allen Butcher resigned April 20. He left the health system to pursue a new opportunity.

7. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson is stepping down June 1. A national search for the hospital's next CEO is underway.

8. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones stepped down from his role April 24. The hospital's board chose Brett Kinman to succeed Mr. Jones as CEO.

9. Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital CEO Shane Cerone resigned April 1. Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, returned in an interim role on April 4.

10. Jodi Howe stepped down as CFO of Jones Memorial Hospital in Wellsville, N.Y., and St. James Hospital in Hornell, N.Y. She left the role April 25 to pursue an opportunity at Alfred University.