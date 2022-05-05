10 recent hospital, health system CEO resignations

Hospital CEO exits nearly doubled year over year in the first quarter of 2022, and nearly a dozen hospital chiefs announced plans to step down from their roles since the beginning of April.

Here are 10 hospital and health system CEO resignations reported since April 1:

1. Brentwood, Tenn.-based Quorum Health Dan Slipkovich accelerated his retirement and stepped down as the system's leader. The company named Stuart McLean interim CEO, effective May 2.

2. Wright Lassiter III is leaving his role as president and CEO of Detroit-based Henry Ford Health to lead Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, effective Aug. 1. Henry Ford selected Bob Riney, COO and president of healthcare operations, to lead the organization during the transition and assist with the search for Mr. Lassiter's permanent successor.

3. Framingham, Mass.-based MetroWest Medical Center CEO Ava Collins submitted her resignation April 19. A national search is underway for the hospital's next CEO.

4. Dean French, MD, is leaving his role as CEO of Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans, Vt., to become chief medical officer of Louisville, Ky.-based ScionHealth. Dr. French, who has helmed Northwestern Medical Center since late 2020, will leave in August.

5. Magnolia (Ark.) Regional Medical Center CEO Rex Jones stepped down from his role April 24. The hospital's board chose Brett Kinman to succeed Mr. Jones as CEO.

6. Augusta (Ga.) University Health System CEO Katrina Keefer is stepping down in July. She is leaving the health system to serve as CEO of DCH Health System in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

7. Philip Koovakada, MSN, left his role as president and CEO of St. Luke's Baptist Hospital in San Antonio to take a position with Orlando Health. He began his new role April 18.

8. Providence, R.I.-based Lifespan President and CEO Timothy Babineau, MD, is resigning, effective May 31. He'll stay on as a consultant to the health system through the end of September.

9. Topeka-based University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus CEO Steve Anderson is stepping down June 1.

10. Chesterfield, Mo.-based St. Luke's Hospital CEO Shane Cerone resigned April 1. Gary Olson, former CEO at St. Luke's, returned in an interim role on April 4.