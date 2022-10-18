10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported by Becker's since Oct. 11:

1. Chase Christianson was named CEO of Panama City, Fla.-based HCA Florida Gulf Coast Hospital.

2. Howard Chrisman, MD, was named president and CEO of Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial HealthCare.

3. Allyssa Tobitt was named CEO of Richmond, Va.-based Parham Doctors' Hospital.

4. Matt Wenzel, CEO of West Burlington, Iowa-based Great River Health, has resigned. Michael McCoy, MD, was named acting CEO.

5. Mike Packnett, CEO of Fort Wayne, Ind.-based Parkview Health, has announced his retirement. Rick Henvy will assume the role in January.

6. John Walker was named CEO of Medical City Lewisville (Texas).

7. John Antes was named CEO of Southern Illinois Healthcare in Carbondale.

8. Kayleen Lee was named interim CEO of O'Neill, Neb.-based St. Anthony's Hospital.

9. Shannon Morrow was named CEO of Bon Secours Dublin.

10. Mark Amox was named CEO of Searcy, Ark.-based Unity Health.