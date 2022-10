Richmond-based HCA Virginia has named Allyssa Tobitt CEO of Parham Doctors' Hospital, also in Richmond.

Ms. Tobitt has served Nashville, Tenn-based HCA Healthcare across several markets since 2012, according to an Oct. 14 news release from HCA Virginia. She most recently served as COO of Reston (Va.) Hospital Center.

Ms. Tobitt will assume her new role Nov. 7.