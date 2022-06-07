10 recent hospital, health system CEO moves

The following hospital and health system CEO moves have been reported since June 1:

1. Daniel Bjerknes was named CEO and regional president of Avera St. Luke’s Hospital in Aberdeen, S.D.

2. Mike Poore was named CEO of St. Joseph, Mo.-based Mosaic Life Care.

3. Alan Iftiniuk, president and CEO of Dignity Health's French Hospital Medical Center in San Luis Obispo, Calif., is set to retire later this year.

4. David Feess is retiring as president and CEO of Liberty (Mo.) Hospital. Mr. Feess, who was appointed CEO in 2011, will retire in July.

5. Joseph Mullany was named the division president and CEO of Springfield, Ill.- based Hospital Sisters Health System's Illinois division.

6. Tim Clark was named president and CEO of AdventHealth Heart of Florida in Davenport.

7. Michael Backus was selected as the next president and CEO of Oswego (N.Y.) Health.

8. Jeanna Bamburg was named CEO of The Woman's Hospital of Texas in Houston.

9. Ed Smith is retiring as president and CEO of St. Anthony Regional Hospital in Carroll, Iowa.



10. Judy Frum was appointed CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.