Why WellSpan won't be creating a generative AI strategy

York, Pa.-based WellSpan Health is applying generative artificial intelligence to its burnout reduction strategy, as well as its consumer engagement strategy, but says it doesn't see the need for a specific generative AI strategy.

R. Hal Baker, MD, senior vice president and chief digital information officer of WellSpan, told Becker's that the health system is applying generative AI to do ambient listening and note writing as part of its burnout reduction strategy.

The health system is also using it to rewrite web pages as part of its consumer engagement strategy, as well as using it to accelerate WellSpan's analytical efforts.

The health system is doing so by using generative AI to convert a well-written question into a database query.

When it comes to future use cases, Dr. Baker said he hopes that it will eventually help with "translation to native languages and more helpful chat interactions that answer questions better and with a greater empathy tone."

But, due to the technology's "wide range of new possible uses in healthcare," Dr. Baker said he doesn't see a need to create a generative AI strategy for his organization.

"Instead of an AI strategy, we are looking at how generative AI may help each strategy we already have," he said.