Where health systems are boosting tech spending

CIOs told Becker's that health systems are increasing their spending in revenue cycle management, clinical workflow optimization and patient engagement.

A recent report from KLAS said 80 percent of healthcare organizations increased their technology spending in the past year and that the top three areas where money was spent were those cited by the CIOs.

Will Landry, senior vice president and CIO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, said the report was accurate.

"These three items are core to our IS strategic vision for the foreseeable future," he told Becker's.

Michael Williams, vice president and CIO of LMH Health, based in Lawrence, Kan., also agreed with the assessment on where hospitals and health systems are increasing IT spending.

This comes as KLAS indicated that the increase in IT spending is expected to continue to grow as health systems look to keep up with emerging technologies, ease labor shortages and help reduce cost pressures.