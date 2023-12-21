Watchdog agency makes new appointments to health IT committee

The Government Accountability Office named five new members to the Health Information Technology Advisory Committee.
The committee, made up of 14 members, offers suggestions to the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology regarding policies, standards, implementation specifications and certification criteria pertaining to the establishment of a health information technology infrastructure, according to a Dec. 20 news release from the GAO.
Here are the five new member joining:
- Lee Fleisher, MD: An emeritus professor of anesthesiology and critical care and a practicing anesthesiologist at the Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine.
- Katrina Parrish, MD: A physician director of clinical informatics at health insurer Humana.
- Randa Perkins, MD: The chief medical information officer and senior director for clinical informatics at Tampa, Fla.-based H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute.
- Rochelle Prosser, RN: A caregiver who founded Orchid Healthcare Solutions, a company that aims to provide information and guidance to patients, their families and clinicians regarding oncology treatment options and supportive services.
- Mark Sendak, MD: The population health and data science lead at the Durham, N.C.-based Duke Institute for Health Innovation.