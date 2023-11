Chapel Hill, N.C.-based UNC Health's IT infrastructure supports 17 hospitals and 800 clinics.

The health system recently helped UNC Health Appalachian, based in Boone, N.C., transition to an Epic EHR system, making UNC Health Appalachian the 17th hospital to be supported by UNC Health's IT infrastructure, according to a Nov. 14 news release from UNC.

The new addition, according to the release, marks 1.6 million individuals active with the health system's patient portal, My UNC Chart.