UMass eyes EHR cost savings in proposed Milford affiliation

Worcester-based UMass Memorial Health said its "proposed corporate affiliation" with Milford (Mass.) Regional Medical Center could offset the high costs associated with implementing technology at a new hospital, the Milford Daily News reported Dec. 18.

Both organizations conducted a webinar Dec. 14 to address the affiliation, which the hospitals announced in September. Representatives from Milford Regional Medical Center and UMass Memorial Health said the affiliation could be established by the fall.

Doug Brown, chief administrative officer for UMass Memorial Health, discussed the benefits of the proposed affiliation and cited the lower implementation costs of technology.

Mr. Brown mentioned that installing an Epic EHR system can cost upward of $700 million. But the affiliation would pave the way for UMass to install Epic at Milford for between $40 million and $50 million; that project would take approximately two years.