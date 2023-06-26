Top 10 health and medical professionals most likely to work from home

Medical records technicians are the healthcare professionals who are most likely to work remotely, with more than a third of them not having to come into the office, The New York Times reported June 26.

Here are the health and medical occupations ranked by the percentage who work from home, according to 2021 American Community Survey data analyzed by the news outlet:

1. Medical records technicians: 38 percent

2. Medical and life scientists: 28 percent

3. Healthcare practitioners: 21 percent

4. Medical and health services managers: 18 percent

5. Nursing, psychiatric and home health aides: 8 percent

6. Medical assistants, healthcare supporters: 7 percent

7. Medical, dental and ophthalmic lab techs: 7 percent

8. Health practitioner support technicians: 6 percent

9. Health technologists and technicians: 6 percent

10. Emergency medical technicians and paramedics: 4 percent