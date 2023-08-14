The most challenging IT roles to fill in healthcare

More specialized and experienced roles such as information security, data and cloud experience are the most challenging roles to fill for hospitals and health systems, according to Brad Reimer, CIO of Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health.

"Healthcare IT staffing across the industry has been difficult over the last few years," he told Becker's.

Mr. Reimer said remote and virtual work present opportunities and obstacles to filling vacated IT positions.

"The transition to more remote and virtual work has created both benefits and unique challenges," he said. "We now have access to a broader candidate pool, but the top local talent now also has access to jobs across the nation."

One way Sanford Health is working to retain and attract IT employees is by growing and training its own talent, as well as being intentional about how its IT staff members understand their roles.

"We've created 'clinical immersion sessions' where we invite nurses, physicians and other caregivers to share with our IT teams how technology intersects in their roles and impacts patients," Mr. Reimer said. "We have received very positive feedback from our IT staff that the sessions have provided deeper meaning and purpose to their roles. This has been a differentiator for Sanford Health that has strengthened our recruitment and retention efforts."