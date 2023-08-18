NYU Langone using Microsoft's GPT4

In March, New York City-based NYU Langone Health requested access to Microsoft's private instances of GPT4 and now has one of the first HIPAA-compliant GPT4 ecosystems in healthcare.

"We have in place one of the nation's first privately managed, secure and HIPAA-compliant GPT4 ecosystems in a healthcare organization," said Nader Mherabi, executive vice president and chief digital and information officer at NYU Langone. "This has enabled the launch of a large-scale effort to test potential healthcare uses of large language models like GPT4 in a safe and responsible manner."

NYU Langone physicians, nurses and administrators are able to use the technology to write prompts and assess how well it can generate patient-friendly explanations, suggest improvements in care plans, or flag potential safety issues, according to an Aug.18 press release from the health system.