Northwell to launch on-demand care

New Hyde Park, N.Y.-based Northwell Health is partnering with Nuvance Health and GoHealth Urgent Care to give patients access to on-demand care.

Through the partnership, patients will be able to see a provider in person or virtually through Nuvance Health-GoHealth centers, according to an Aug. 28 news release from Danbury, Conn.-based Nuvance Health.

Northwell Health will maintain operations for the Northwell Health-GoHealth Urgent Care centers in New York City and is responsible for all clinical operations across the clinics network.

The centers provide care for patients 6 months and older. Patients can receive care for conditions such as the flu, fever, earaches, insect bites, sprains, simple fractures and more through the clinics.