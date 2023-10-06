Kaiser, UPMC + 11 health systems join VA data sharing initiative

The Department of Veterans Affairs signed a data-sharing pledge with 13 health systems, including Pittsburgh-based UPMC and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, Federal News Network reported Oct. 6.

The partnership is designed to allow private-sector clinicians to inform veteran patients of VA benefits and create a "seamless" care transition between VA facilities and non-VA hospitals. Non-VA hospitals often rely on patients to self-report their veteran status.

The data sharing pledge comes as the VA looks to resume its Oracle Cerner EHR rollout in summer 2024.

The 13 health systems joining the data sharing program: