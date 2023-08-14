How Stanford is using health IT to enhance clinical decision-making

Stanford Medicine received the Healthcare Information and Management Systems Society's Davies Award of Excellence for its success in using technology to improve patient care.

The Palo Alto, Calif.-based system submitted three case studies to be evaluated, displaying investments it has made in health IT and how they have enhanced patient safety, quality of care and operational efficiency. Once chosen as a finalist, the HIMMS observed and reviewed the case studies in person.

The case studies included enhancements to its EHR system, the implementation of artificial intelligence and machine learning into clinical decision support systems, and the addition of virtual care in new patient settings, according to an Aug. 14 news release from Stanford Medicine.

EHR enhancements

Stanford Medicine launched an initiative to increase advanced care planning in inpatient, oncology and primary care settings by implementing digital innovations, analytics and human-centered workflows, according to the release.

AI implementation

Stanford Medicine launched a pilot using an AI model to identify patients with clinical deterioration, resulting in clinical deterioration events decreasing by 20 percent and positive feedback from nursing staff engaged in the pilot.

Virtual care additions

Stanford Medicine brought virtual care to its fast-track care unit in the adult and pediatric emergency departments to assist with the evaluation of lower-acuity patients. The virtual visit track model allows physicians to provide remote care as the patient simultaneously receives specialty care consultations and nursing services within the ED. A study revealed the program reduced wait time by 47 percent and decreased return visits within 11 months of the implementation.