How 1 health system CEO is cutting down wait times

Scott Wester, CEO of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System said he has hired more physicians and has turned to technology to discharge patients in order to cut down wait times, Sun Sentinel reported Oct. 2.

Mr. Wester told the publication that the health system is relying more on technology to help with discharging patients to their homes and to rehab.

The move, according to Mr. Wester, has been able to open hospital beds faster.

"It's not a perfect science, but it's over an hour less wait time than before," Mr. Wester said.

The CEO has also turned to analytics to determine patient needs within the community Memorial Healthcare System serves.

"We are actually putting together more analytics to make sure we are able to measure the difference we are providing for the communities we are serving and figure out needs," he said.