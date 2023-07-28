HIMSS global conference targeted by London-based firm for acquisition

Informa, a global business-to-business events company based in London, plans to acquire the HIMSS Global Health Exhibition/Conference, hosted by the Healthcare Information Management Systems Society.

The company announced exclusivity in its quarterly financial report July 27. The HIMSS event is focused on connecting health IT leaders and attracts more than 35,000 attendees from 90 countries. Attendees include hospital executives, physicians, nurses, analysts, government officials, tech companies and investors.

The main HIMSS conference is held annually in March and includes more than 1,200 exhibitors and 200 educational sessions. HIMSS has more than 120,000 members from 430-plus provider organizations in its network.

Informa is a $2.8 billion company with finance, biotech, technology and pharmaceutical brands within its network.