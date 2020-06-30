CIO moves in 2020 so far
Here are the changes in hospital and health system CIOs Becker's Hospital Review has reported during the first half of this year.
- Indianapolis-based Indiana University Health named Tim Tarnowski its new senior vice president and CIO.
- Ann Durkin, CIO of Santa Clara County, Calif., who spearheaded the county's IT efforts during its $235 million purchase of three hospitals last year, left her post to join Dell.
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City tapped Atefeh "Atti" Riazi as its new CIO.
- Minneapolis-based Children's Minnesota named Dave Lundal CIO and vice president of information technology services.
- Johnson City, Tenn.-based Ballad Health tapped Pam Austin as senior vice president and CIO.
- Charleston-based Medical University of South Carolina appointed Mark McMath enterprise CIO of information solutions.
- Cleveland Clinic tapped Matthew Kull to serve as CIO.
- Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health named Eileen Matzek the new regional CIO for Loyola Medicine, a three-hospital system based in Maywood, Ill.
- Marcy Dunn, CIO of Portland-based MaineHealth, died at the age of 65 years.
- Dick Daniels, executive vice president and CIO of Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente, retired mid-June.
- Tampa, Fla.-based Moffitt Cancer Center named Elizabeth "Beth" Lindsay-Wood vice president and CIO.
- Salt Lake City-based Intermountain Healthcare named Ryan Smith vice president and CIO.
- New York City-based Mount Sinai Health System appointed Kristin Myers as executive vice president, CIO and dean for IT.
- Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care tapped Tom Barnett as chief information and digital officer.
- Beverly Jordan, MSN, RN, vice president and chief information and transformation officer of Memphis, Tenn.-based Baptist Memorial Health Care, retired.
