Can AI replace your job? Where physicians, nurses rank

Healthcare is increasingly pivoting toward artificial intelligence, with industry professionals adding AI skills to their profiles at 12 times the national average, according to LinkedIn.

Hospital and healthcare workers trail only retail, financial services, wholesale and government administration professionals in the speed at which they're adopting AI, the August Future of Work report found.

But healthcare also includes some of the professions that are least likely to be replaced by generative AI such as ChatGPT, according to the report. Here are the jobs ranked by the share of their skills that the technology could potentially augment:

1. Software engineer: 96 percent

2. Customer service rep: 76 percent

3. Salesperson and cashier: 59 percent (tie)

5. Teacher: 45 percent

6. Event manager: 39 percent

7. Project manager: 28 percent

8. Childcare provider: 20 percent

9. Construction specialist: 11 percent

10. Driver: 9 percent

11. Physician: 7 percent

12. Nurse: 6 percent

13. Environmental health safety specialist: 3 percent

14. Oil field operator: 1 percent

At 90 percent, nurses had the highest percentage of people and other specialized skills of any of those professions, LinkedIn found. Physicians were seventh at 63 percent.

The nursing skills that could either be augmented or partially replaced by generative AI include patient care and assessment, while those physician skills include medical research and care for cancer and heart disease, the report said.