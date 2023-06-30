13 statistics on senior-level IT leader salary

The competition for IT talent continues to boost salary ranges for a variety of positions, according to Motion Recruitment's Tech Salary Guide 2023.

Overall salaries were up 6.7 percent year over year in the first half of 2022, while some positions saw salaries increase as much as 30 percent. Health systems are doing their best to keep up, as digital transformation and leadership is essential for healthcare organizations of all sizes.

To develop the report, Motion Recruitment gathered data from 15 major cities in North America. The average salary range for management and executive level roles is:

1. Chief security officer: $215,901-$323,852

2. Vice president of engineering: $198,629-$246,127

3. Chief technology officer: $180,277-$226,696

4. Creative director: $161,926-$237,491

5. Director of engineering: $169,482-$211,583

6. Engineering manager: $156,528-$191,152

Data professionals are also in high demand for health systems as they build out digital and data capabilities. The report noted salary ranges for the following senior-level data positions:

7. AI engineer: $134,927-$176,011

8. Business intelligence developer: $132,500-$152,250

9. Data analyst: $117,647-$149,823

10. Data engineer: $135,210-$179,523

11. Data scientist: $142,040-$181,933

12. Database engineer: $139,344-$181,425

13. Machine learning engineer: $149,250-$198,450

The most frequently posted tech job was a senior technical director, which had an average salary of $196,397. The report also noted 87 percent of IT professionals have at least one certification and a new certification can boost an IT professional's salary by $12,000 or more on average.

Click here to access the report with additional data from a variety of personas.