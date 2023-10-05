123 IT job openings at Ascension, CommonSpirit and NYU Langon

Ascension, CommonSpirit and NYU Langone are all searching for IT talent.

Here are the 123 IT-related job openings at Ascension, CommonSpirit and NYU Langone:

Ascension, based in St. Louis, has 54 open IT-related positions, including roles as a data scientist, data engineer and solution engineer.

CommonSpirit, based in Chicago, has 39 open IT-related positions, including roles as IT software engineer, IT project manager and systems engineer.

NYU Langone, based in New York City, has 30 open IT-related positions, including roles as IT healthcare project manager, Epic analyst and network enterprise architect.