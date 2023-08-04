What Epic looks for in its software developers

EHR giant Epic is hiring a software developer for its Madison, Wis.-based campus.

The company is looking for a candidate with at least a bachelor of arts or bachelors of science in computer science, mathematics, software engineering, or computer engineering. In the role, the software developer will use coding languages like JS, TS and C#.

The job posting did not disclose salary. However, the candidate would be eligible for annual raises, bonuses and stock grants.

The EHR company has been able to grow and hire more workers this year, even as competitors have laid off workers.