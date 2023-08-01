VUMC clinicians appointed to Epic board

Twelve faculty members from Nashville, Tenn.-based Vanderbilt University Medical Center have been appointed to serve two-year terms on specialty steering boards for EHR vendor Epic Systems.

The boards, which are composed of clinicians from organizations using Epic, hold monthly meetings that help shape specialty-based recommendations for the software's content and workflow, according to a July 31 press release from Vanderbilt.

The clinicians also provide feedback on software development plans and share best practices.