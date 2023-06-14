How a Minnesota health system is using its EHR to retain employees

HealthPartners, based in Bloomington, Minn., has been simplifying its electronic health records system as part of its efforts to retain employees, the Star Tribune reported June 13.

According to the Minnesota Hospital Association's annual workforce report, at the start of 2023, 17 percent of clinical jobs in Minnesota hospitals were vacant. This is why HealthPartners has been launching new retention efforts.

One of those efforts is happening in its EHR. HealthPartners has begun simplifying its system so its physicians are not overburdened with alerts and messages.

"We don't want clinicians being in this position of having to really work for the electronic health record, instead of having the electronic health record work for them," Annie Ideker, MD, who is in charge of HealthPartners' physician retention efforts, told the publication.