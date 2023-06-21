9 hospitals, health systems receiving AMA EHR grants

The American Medical Association has granted nine healthcare organizations with research grants to study the use of EHRs.

The research aims to understand how EHRs affect efficiency, patient care and the well-being of physicians. The program allows the AMA to partner with other institutions and adapt with the adapting science surrounding EHR.

"We are studying how to improve varied dimensions of technology use — from less documentation for billing to team-based strategies for handling the dramatic increase in inbox messages. Ultimately, this work allows technology to be a helper, and not a hindrance, to physicians and their patients," Julia Adler-Milstein, PhD, director of the Center for Clinical Informatics and Improvement Research at the University of California San Francisco, said.

The AMA has spent more than $2 million on research grants for hospitals and health systems to study the use of EHRs, since 2019.

Here are EHR Use Research 2023 grantees:

1. AllianceChicago

2. Brigham and Women’s Hospital, based in Boston, Mass.

3. MedStar, based in Columbia, Md.

4. Stanford (Calif.) University School of Medicine

5. University of California — San Francisco

6. University of Colorado (Aurora) School of Medicine

7. University of Wisconsin — Madison

8. Wake Forest University School of Medicine, based in Winston-Salem, N.C.

9. Yale University School of Medicine, based in New Haven, Conn.