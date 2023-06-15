Rural hospital cybersecurity protection bill moves forward

The Rural Hospital Cybersecurity Enhancement Act made it out of committee and will now head to the Senate floor.

The bipartisan legislation sponsored by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley and Democratic Sens. Josh Ossof and Gary Peters would require the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency to develop workforce recruitment and cybersecurity training materials for rural hospitals.

The bill was originally introduced in May. The news comes after St. Margaret's Health in Spring Valley, Ill., closed due to a ransomware attack.