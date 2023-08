From 2017 to July 2023, data breaches have cost healthcare organizations more than $39 billion, according to a new report from Comparitech.

Since 2009, U.S.-based medical organizations have suffered 5,478 data breaches that affected 423 million medical records, according to the Aug. 15 report.

The year 2020 saw the highest number of reported breaches since 2009, with organizations reporting 821 breaches that have affected 47 million records.