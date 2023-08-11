Johns Hopkins data breach toll increases — 300,000 patients affected

The data breach toll due to a hacking incident at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins Medicine has increased from 5,500 people to 310,405, WBAL reported Aug. 10.

When the U.S. Office for Civil Rights began investigating the breach, caused by hackers targeting a software vulnerability called MOVEit, it was reported that approximately 5,500 people were impacted at Johns Hopkins Health Care System and Johns Hopkins Howard County General Hospital.

That breach toll has now increased to 310,405, according to the publication.

"Johns Hopkins University and Johns Hopkins Health System learned that our systems were among those affected by a broad-based cybersecurity attack that targeted a widely used software platform for transferring data files, called MOVEit," the health system told the publication. "This attack has impacted many large organizations and industries around the world. At Johns Hopkins, we took immediate steps to secure our systems and are working closely with cybersecurity experts and law enforcement."

The health system sent letters to all affected individuals.

Other organizations hit by the MOVEit breach include Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center and Louisville, Ky.-based UofLHealth.