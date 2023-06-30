Idaho hospitals' operations still down 1 month after cyberattack

Two Idaho Falls, Idaho-based hospitals and partnering clinics are still working to restore their systems after being hit by a cyberattack on May 30, eastidahonews.com reported June 29.

Mountain View Hospital, Idaho Falls Community Hospital and partnering clinics have restored much of their clinical functions including phones and emails, but have no definite timeline on when other operations will be restored.

"While we cannot provide a definitive timeline at this point, we are committed to keeping our community updated," Brian Ziel, a spokesperson for Mountain View Hospital, told the publication. "We are working as quickly and safely as possible to bring all our departments across our facilities to full operational capacity."

On June 13, Mountain View's partner clinics were back open after they were rendered closed by the attack, and on June 22, Idaho Falls Community Hospital began accepting ambulance traffic again after diverting them to other hospitals.

It is still unknown what the cause of the attack was.

Mr. Ziel stated that he could not "provide any updates on the investigation at this time."