Hackers steal patient, employee files from California hospital

Hayward, Calif.-based St. Rose Hospital is notifying 501 patients and employees that some of their protected health information may have been stolen after an unauthorized user accessed its computer systems in November.

On Nov. 29, the health system noticed suspicious activity on its computer systems and launched an investigation into the incident.

Through the investigation, St. Rose learned that an unauthorized individual accessed its systems on Nov. 18 and stole certain files, according to a Jan. 27 breach notification from St. Rose Hospital.

The files contained information of current and former employees, as well as patient information such as names, dates of birth, telephone numbers, addresses with ZIP codes, health insurance identification numbers, Social Security numbers, clinical diagnosis and information, lab results, and medication information.

St. Rose Hospital said its investigation into the incident is ongoing and that it plans to mail letters to all affected individuals once the investigation is completed.