Georgia health system files copied by hackers

An unauthorized party has copied files from Tifton, Ga.-based Tift Regional Health System, breaching some patients' Social Security numbers.

On Aug. 16, 2022, the health system noticed suspicious activity on its systems and launched an investigation into the incident.

The investigation determined that between Aug. 11, 2022, and Aug. 17, 2022, an unauthorized party accessed or copied some files from its system.

The files contained information such as patients' Social Security numbers, patient identification numbers, driver's license numbers, medical information, treatment information, diagnosis information, health insurance information, financial account information and dates of birth.

Tift Regional Health System said its electronic health records system was not affected during the breach, according to an Aug. 7 breach notification from the health system.

The health system notified federal law enforcement about the incident, but did not mention how many patients were affected.