Arizona hospital investigating possible breach

Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, based in Safford, Ariz., said its communication systems and information systems have been affected by a cybersecurity event.

According to a notice published on Mount Graham's website, the hospital is working with law enforcement and outside experts to determine if any patient data was compromised as a result of the event.

"If we determine that patient information was compromised, we will communicate directly with impacted patients," the notice reads.

Mount Graham did not disclose what kind of cybersecurity event had occurred.