12 hospital construction projects costing $500M or more

Since Jan. 1, 12 hospitals and health systems announced, advanced or completed expansion and renovation projects with price tags of $500 million or more.

1. St. Jude plans $11.5B, 6-year expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, Tenn., is launching a six-year, $11.5 billion expansion to improve research and advance clinical treatment for children. St. Jude plans to spend at least $1.9 billion on new construction.

2. Mass General Hospital submits plans to city for $1.9B expansion

Boston-based Massachusetts General Hospital submitted plans to city officials April 22 for its $1.9 billion expansion.

3. New Jersey's University Hospital eyes $1B upgrade

University Hospital in Newark, N.J., is setting its sights on a major upgrade with a price tag of $1 billion.

4. Mayo Clinic's $748M Phoenix expansion hits milestone

Mayo Clinic Hospital in Phoenix is working on a $748 million expansion project that will double the size of its campus.

5. Michigan Medicine to start building $920M hospital

Ann Arbor-based Michigan Medicine will start construction on its $920 million hospital in the coming months, after delaying the project last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

6. Boxed out of Elk Grove, California university eyes new location for teaching hospital

California Northstate University is eying Rancho Cordova, Calif., as a potential site for its new teaching hospital after being denied approval to build it in Elk Grove, Calif. Officials also said the value of the project could reach $1.2 billion.

7. UC Davis Health plans $3.75B expansion

Sacramento, Calif.-based UC Davis Health plans to invest $3.75 billion into a campus expansion that includes ensuring the campus meets the state's new earthquake safety mandates.

8. Georgia hospital plans $700M expansion

Northeast Georgia Medical Center, a 557-bed hospital in Gainesville, is planning a new 11-story patient tower that will cost an estimated $700 million.

9. U of California Irvine's plan to build $1B hospital campus draws city lawsuit

The city of Irvine has sued University of California Irvine over its plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that would house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

10. Mayo-backed Destination Medical Center, a $5.6B project in Rochester, moves forward

Destination Medical Center, a $5.6 billion public-private project backed by Rochester, Minn.-based Mayo Clinic, is forging ahead despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Mayo Clinic is investing $3.2 billion into the project.

11. UC Irvine gets OK to build $1B hospital campus

University of California Irvine plans to build a $1 billion hospital campus that will house a 144-bed acute care facility, ambulatory care center and cancer center.

12. New York hospital opens $545M patient pavilion

Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., has opened its $545 million patient pavilion.

