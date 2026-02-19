Essentia Health to build $12M ED

Duluth, Minn.-based Essentia Health has shared plans to build a $12 million emergency department at its Essentia Health-Fosston (Minn.) this spring.

The new ED will add more than 5,500 square feet to the hospital’s campus, growing it from 1,100 square feet to 6,700 square feet, according to a Feb. 19 news release shared with Becker’s.

The ED will comprise rooms to better serve patients that need behavioral health care, along with a new ambulance bay.

Work on the ED is expected to kick off in April and will be completed in early summer 2027. Seventy-five percent of the subcontractors are from the area.