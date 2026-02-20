Trinity Health to open $229M Michigan hospital — 5 things to know

Trinity Health will open a new $229 million hospital in Brighton, Mich., on April 19.

Five things to know:

1. Trinity Health Livingston will replace the system’s current hospital in Howell, Mich, located about eight miles away. Current inpatients will transition to the new hospital April 19. Equipment and staff transitions will take place in the weeks leading up to and following the opening.

2. The four-story, 174,000-square-foot campus expands short-stay and surgical capacity. The hospital includes 56 acuity-adaptable beds, 18 short stay unit beds, nine licensed operating rooms, intensive cardiac rehabilitation and a hospital-based medical and surgical specialty practice. Two additional spaces have been reserved for future growth.

3. While admission criteria will remain the same, the new hospital will be able to care for a higher number of critical care patients, reducing the need to transfer patients to other facilities.

4. Labor and delivery services will not return. Despite initial goals to bring back a birthing center, the new hospital will not offer labor and delivery services, according to the system’s website. Trinity Health cited declining birth rates and insufficient local volume to support a fully staffed 24/7 unit. Pregnant patients will continue to deliver at Trinity Health Ann Arbor, which handles more than 4,000 births annually and includes a nationally recognized NICU.

5. Livonia, Mich.-based Trinity Health includes 92 hospitals, 101 continuing care locations and the country’s second-largest PACE program, according to its website. It also has 133,000 employees and nearly 39,000 physicians and clinicians serving communities across 25 states.