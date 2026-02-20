UTMB’s $300M hospital expansion gets green light

The University of Texas System Board of Regents has approved a $300 million, multiphase expansion project at the University of Texas Medical Branch’s League City Hospital Campus.

The project is designed to expand the hospital’s emergency and inpatient capacity to meet growing regional care demands. The hospital will construct a new 40-bed emergency department, and the existing 17-bed ED will be converted into a 20-bed observation unit, according to a Feb. 20 news release.

Administrative offices, training space and the outpatient rehabilitation clinic will move into a newly constructed building, freeing up space for a 20-bed medical-surgical unit.

Additional upgrades include expanded inpatient and outpatient imaging capabilities, new procedural imaging services, an expanded inpatient pharmacy and renovated laboratory spaces.

The project is slated for completion in 2030, with services opening as they are finished.