10 health systems opening hospitals

The following health systems have opened hospitals, advanced proposals to build them or announced plans for them in the last three weeks:

1. 'Time to write the next chapter': Sentara to build 110-bed North Carolina replacement hospital

Norfolk, Va.-based Sentara Healthcare plans to build a hospital in Elizabeth City, N.C., to replace the 60-year-old Sentara Albemarle Medical Center.

2. Orlando Health plans 134-bed hospital

Orlando (Fla.) Health has won approval from the city of Lake Mary, Fla., to build a six-story, 134-bed hospital. Separately, Orlando Health plans to build a 360-bed hospital in Lakeland, Fla.

3. MU Health plan for $232M children's hospital advances

MU Health Care's plan to invest $232 million to build a new children's hospital in Columbia, Mo., secured a key approval.

4. TMC HealthCare plans 60-bed Arizona hospital

Tucson, Ariz.-based TMC HealthCare plans to build a 60-bed hospital in southeast Tucson.

5. Inova buys more land for Virginia hospital campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has purchased more land for a new Springfield, Va.-based campus, which includes a hospital.

6. Exceptional Healthcare to build 6 hospitals in Arizona

Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, plans to build at least six community hospitals across Arizona, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

7. IU Health Frankfort Hospital opens

The replacement facility for IU Health Frankfort (Ind.) Hospital has opened, according to the health system's website.

8. Banner Health opens 124-bed hospital

Phoenix-based Banner Health opened its 124-bed hospital in Chandler, Ariz., to patients Nov. 2.

9. Baptist Health Care breaks ground on $615M campus

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Health Care broke ground on its new $615 million healthcare campus, which includes a 10-story, 602,000-square-foot hospital with 264 beds.

10. Advocate Aurora plans hospital in Fond du Lac

Advocate Aurora Health plans to build an inpatient hospital at its existing health center in Fond du Lac, Wis.

