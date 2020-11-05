Exceptional Healthcare to build 6 hospitals in Arizona

Exceptional Healthcare, a Texas-based hospital group, plans to build at least six community hospitals across Arizona, a company spokesperson confirmed to Becker's.

Exceptional Healthcare said its first Arizona facility will be in Maricopa. The first phase of construction will be a 20,000-square-foot facility that will house an internal medicine hospital, a 24-hour emergency department and digital imaging suite. It is expected to open in the fall of 2021.



Exceptional Healthcare said it is also looking to develop facilities in Prescott, Yuma and other Arizona cities.

"Arizona is facing a shortage of healthcare facilities and professionals, particularly in rural areas and smaller communities in the state. These new hospitals will fill a critical need and help strengthen the state’s overall healthcare infrastructure," said Saeed Mahboubi, CFO of Exceptional Healthcare.

