Inova buys more land for Virginia hospital campus

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System has purchased more land for its new hospital campus, according to the Washington Business Journal.

The health system is planning to build the new l campus in Springfield, Va. Inova announced plans for the facility in May. It will be next to its Inova HealthPlex — Franconia/Springfield.



The nonprofit health system said Nov. 4 it purchased 13 additional acres to form a combined 21-acre property.

"This additional land provides unlimited opportunity for programs, services and facilities that support our mission to provide world-class healthcare to every patient we have the privilege to serve," Stephen Jones, MD, president and CEO of Inova, told the Business Journal. "We are steadfast in our commitment to serve our communities, and we are confident that increasing the availability of care in our eastern region is an important next step for our patients, our region and for Inova."

More articles on capital projects:

Banner Health opens 124-bed hospital

Baptist Health Care breaks ground on $615M campus

13 hospitals planning upgrades, expansions

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2020. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.